The number of victims of the massive Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to three

The mayor of Kyiv previously confirmed the death of a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old child. Later, the death of a third person was confirmed: information regarding the victim of the night attack by the Russian Armed Forces on the capital was confirmed by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Information has been received about a third person killed in the night attack by the Russians. Sincere condolences to the relatives. The search and rescue operation continues. - reported Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv OVA

Recall

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the death of a young woman and her two-month-old son as a result of a massive Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine. The head of the city also indicated that due to Russian terror in Kyiv, 20 people were injured, 7 of whom were hospitalized. Among those hospitalized is a pregnant woman.