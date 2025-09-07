The number of victims of the massive Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to three

$41.350.00
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
05:47 AM • 14925 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 37476 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 55410 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 81424 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 70536 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 49755 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 53984 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 70441 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36669 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVASeptember 7, 12:36 AM • 22803 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)September 7, 01:43 AM • 22672 views
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - KlitschkoSeptember 7, 01:55 AM • 16156 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attackSeptember 7, 02:43 AM • 17885 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses diedSeptember 7, 03:40 AM • 16630 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 81431 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 70538 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 70443 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 49794 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 72514 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhoto08:47 AM • 1528 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 15940 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 48932 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 103284 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 46322 views
The number of victims of the massive Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to three

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The death of a third person as a result of the night Russian attack has been confirmed in Kyiv. Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv reported the death of a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old child.

The number of victims of the massive Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to three

The mayor of Kyiv previously confirmed the death of a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old child. Later, the death of a third person was confirmed: information regarding the victim of the night attack by the Russian Armed Forces on the capital was confirmed by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Information has been received about a third person killed in the night attack by the Russians. Sincere condolences to the relatives. The search and rescue operation continues.

- reported Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv OVA

Recall

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the death of a young woman and her two-month-old son as a result of a massive Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine. The head of the city also indicated that due to Russian terror in Kyiv, 20 people were injured, 7 of whom were hospitalized. Among those hospitalized is a pregnant woman.

Ihor Telezhnikov

