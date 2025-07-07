Number of injured in Russia's morning drone attacks in Kharkiv significantly increased: new footage of the aftermath

The number of people injured due to Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv this morning has increased to 36, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, 33 people were injured in the repeated strike, UNN writes.

People continue to seek medical attention due to the Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv on the morning of July 7. As of now, 36 people have been reported injured, including three children. - the prosecutor's office reported, indicating that it refers to Russian strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts after 5 AM.

Later, Russian troops also struck the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, launching massive UAV strikes on the city for the second time in a day. According to the State Emergency Service, at least 16 people were previously known to have been injured there.

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, as indicated, residential, administrative, and warehouse buildings, commercial facilities, and cars came under enemy fire. Several fires broke out. Residential buildings and cars were burning.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that "the number of people injured as a result of Russian UAV strikes on Kharkiv has increased to 33," referring to the Russian attack on the Kholodnohirskyi district.

The number of injured as a result of the latest attack on Kharkiv has increased to 33. Among the injured are three children: boys aged 8 and 17, and a 10-year-old girl. They had an acute stress reaction. Doctors are providing all injured with the necessary assistance. - Syniehubov confirmed.

The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with.