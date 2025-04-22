The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to nine: one man is in critical condition

The enemy struck Kharkiv with 16 drones. The number of victims in the city has increased to nine. More than a hundred residential premises were left without windows due to the attack. The city authorities are conducting a survey of the population in order to provide alternative temporary housing if necessary. This was announced on the telethon by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synegubov, reports UNN.

In the middle of the day, the enemy struck four districts of the city with 16 drones: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Novobavarskyi and Slobidskyi. Fires broke out in the city - said Synegubov.

According to him, fires broke out in the city. Also, the number of victims after the Russian attack increased to 9.

Nine people have been injured so far, five of them have been hospitalized. One man is in critical condition, doctors are fighting for his life. This is a person who was passing by the place of impact - said Synegubov.

Two more were hospitalized to surgery, two to neurosurgery and traumatology, one person was hospitalized with an explosive wound, three received assistance on the spot.

The head of the Regional State Administration added that near the impact site, the relevant services will go through apartments and houses in order to identify those people who still need medical assistance.

Fortunately, we did not have direct hits on residential buildings. All these arrivals are characterized by shock waves, and hundreds of residential premises currently have no windows – said Synegubov.

He noted that there are no serious disruptions to communications in the damaged buildings, they are all preserved and connected.

Fortunately, it is possible to spend the night in the premises today, but if necessary, in the event of such arrivals, a survey of the population is carried out and we can provide alternative housing for temporary residence - says the head of the military administration.

Synegubov also clarified that such housing is reserved for evacuation measures that are taking place in the region (352 settlements of Kharkiv region are under evacuation status), so there are places. According to him, temporary accommodation refers to dormitories of higher education institutions. 21 dormitories have been reserved in Kharkiv for such needs.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of a massive attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 8.