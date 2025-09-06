The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to four

$41.350.00
September 6, 12:37 PM
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
September 6, 10:49 AM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
September 5, 03:10 PM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
September 5, 08:58 AM
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
September 5, 08:19 AM
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 10:49 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 41221 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 03:10 PM
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 38730 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 61967 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to four

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In Zaporizhzhia, four people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack: three women and one man. Their condition is assessed as moderate, and they are receiving necessary medical care.

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to four

The number of victims as a result of the enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased to four. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Already four wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia

- Fedorov's post says.

According to the official, three women and one man needed medical assistance.

Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. All victims are provided with the necessary assistance

- added the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

Rescuers reported that SES psychologists provided assistance to 7 citizens.

According to the SES, a pyrotechnic unit of the SES is working on the spot, surveying the territory.

The aftermath is being eliminated, all emergency services are working.

Recall

On the evening of September 6, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, a fire broke out covering an area of about 80 square meters. Nearby structures were damaged by debris.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia