The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to four

The number of victims as a result of the enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased to four. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Already four wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov's post says.

According to the official, three women and one man needed medical assistance.

Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. All victims are provided with the necessary assistance - added the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

Rescuers reported that SES psychologists provided assistance to 7 citizens.

According to the SES, a pyrotechnic unit of the SES is working on the spot, surveying the territory.

The aftermath is being eliminated, all emergency services are working.

Recall

On the evening of September 6, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, a fire broke out covering an area of about 80 square meters. Nearby structures were damaged by debris.