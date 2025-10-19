The number of injured in the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 11 - OMA

The number of victims of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has risen to 11 people. A shop and 14 five-story buildings were also damaged, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Details

Rescuers extinguished fires that broke out at the site of the enemy attack in Shakhtarsk. 14 five-story buildings and a shop were damaged. Near the high-rise buildings, three dozen cars were smashed and completely destroyed. - the report says.

According to updated data, 11 people were injured. They sustained shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and bruises. Most of the hospitalized are in moderate condition. A 69-year-old woman is in serious condition. She has carbon monoxide poisoning.

Since night, locals have been provided with necessary assistance. Residents of damaged apartments were sheltered for the night in the Invincibility Point, a shelter. A commission is working, recording the damage. Utility workers are clearing debris. Local authorities have provided some building materials. Damaged windows are already being closed. Film and boards are also being brought by volunteers. - the report says.

The OVA reported that people will be provided with hot meals and places to stay overnight. Residents whose homes are uninhabitable can contact the authorities.

Police representatives are accepting applications for damaged property. The compensation mechanism is through eRecovery. - the OVA report says.

Addition

Russian invaders attacked the Shakhtarsk community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, injuring 10 people, one of whom is in serious condition. Fires broke out in three high-rise buildings, and houses and infrastructure in other communities were damaged.