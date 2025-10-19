$41.640.00
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 27204 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 42636 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 40744 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 43536 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 51721 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 71192 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 48121 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49797 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 37211 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
The number of injured in the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 11 - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1400 views

As a result of Russian strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 people were injured and 14 five-story buildings were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fires, and local authorities are providing assistance to the victims.

The number of injured in the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 11 - OMA

The number of victims of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has risen to 11 people. A shop and 14 five-story buildings were also damaged, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Details

Rescuers extinguished fires that broke out at the site of the enemy attack in Shakhtarsk. 14 five-story buildings and a shop were damaged. Near the high-rise buildings, three dozen cars were smashed and completely destroyed.

- the report says.

According to updated data, 11 people were injured. They sustained shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and bruises. Most of the hospitalized are in moderate condition. A 69-year-old woman is in serious condition. She has carbon monoxide poisoning.

Since night, locals have been provided with necessary assistance. Residents of damaged apartments were sheltered for the night in the Invincibility Point, a shelter. A commission is working, recording the damage. Utility workers are clearing debris. Local authorities have provided some building materials. Damaged windows are already being closed. Film and boards are also being brought by volunteers.

- the report says.

The OVA reported that people will be provided with hot meals and places to stay overnight. Residents whose homes are uninhabitable can contact the authorities.

Police representatives are accepting applications for damaged property. The compensation mechanism is through eRecovery.

- the OVA report says.

Addition

Russian invaders attacked the Shakhtarsk community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, injuring 10 people, one of whom is in serious condition. Fires broke out in three high-rise buildings, and houses and infrastructure in other communities were damaged.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
charity