The number of companies planning to stop marketing by X

Many advertisers are planning to drastically reduce their ad spend on X by 2025. The main concern is the potential brand damage from extreme content on X.

Writes UNN with reference to Fast Company and Kantar.

More and more advertisers are planning to cut spending on Elon Musk's X next year as they fear that the platform lacks “brand safety.” It is noted that some content can harm the image of brands, according to a report by Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company. The report says that 26% of marketers worldwide plan to reduce their advertising spending in 2025.

Meta to receive first EU antitrust fine for Facebook Marketplace

Overall trust in X-vertising among marketers has fallen from 22% to 12% since 2022. Similarly, 15% of marketers were favorable to X-advertising in 2022, compared to 21% who are negative about it today. Kantar notes that this decline in perception preceded Musk's purchase of Twitter in 2022, although his control of the platform did not improve the situation.

Telegram CEO promises to make the messenger safer