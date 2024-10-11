ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Northern Lights have captivated Western Europe: impressive photos of the night sky

The Northern Lights have captivated Western Europe: impressive photos of the night sky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109825 views

The aurora borealis was observed in the sky over the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany on October 10-11, 2024. The phenomenon was caused by a solar maximum and a geomagnetic storm.

Last night, the aurora borealis was visible in a number of countries. The natural phenomenon illuminated the sky with colorful shades over the UK, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Writes UNN with reference to BBC and Spacepage.

As a result of a solar maximum and a geomagnetic storm on the night of October 10-11, 2024, a beautiful aurora borealis (northern lights) was observed in many places in a number of European countries.

In Britain, the northern lights spilled bright colors across the night sky, with stunning images taken from Scotland to southern Kent and East Anglia.

Image

Some observers have captured the aurora borealis phenomenon using a long exposure camera (not easy to shoot, as the phenomenon is not always visible to the naked eye).

The Northern Lights were observed in many places in the Netherlands and Belgium. This time, between clouds and showers, it could be seen visually.

Image

A magnificent night of aurorae also took place in Germany on October 10. In the photo, you can see the celestial phenomenon that took many people's breath away.

Image

The aurora occurs when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

When they collide, light with different wavelengths is emitted, creating a colorful glow in the sky.

Image

Auroras are most often observed over high polar latitudes and are mainly influenced by geomagnetic storms that result from activity on the Sun.

A rare phenomenon of the northern lights was recorded in different regions of Ukraine at night. Photos of the illuminated sky were published from the north to the south of the country against the backdrop of a powerful solar storm.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

