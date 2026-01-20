The Netherlands allocates an additional 23 million euros to Ukraine for energy support

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the Netherlands' decision to provide an additional aid package of 23 million euros to the energy sector. The head of the government stated this on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The allocated funds will be used to purchase natural gas and carry out urgent repairs at Ukrainian power plants. The funding also includes the supply of critical equipment from Dutch manufacturers, including industrial generators and cable products.

I thank the Netherlands for announcing additional aid of €23 million to support Ukraine's energy sector. - Svyrydenko stated.

With this contribution, the total amount of support for Ukraine's energy sector from the Netherlands in 2026 will amount to 133 million euros.

