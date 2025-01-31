NBU for the first time assessed the likelihood of a quick end to active hostilities

For the first time, the National Bank of Ukraine has presented an estimate of the probability of a quick end to active hostilities, defining it at less than 15%, UNN writes, citing the NBU's Inflation Report.

Details

"Military risks for Ukraine remain against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions in the world. At the same time, there is a possibility that the international community's efforts to reach agreements on a just and lasting peace for Ukraine will be realized in the near future," the report says.

At the same time, according to the table attached to the report, the NBU estimates the probability of a "rapid end to active hostilities" to be less than 15%.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the war will end when Ukraine is able to win a just peace for itself and Russia is held accountable.