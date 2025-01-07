The Ministry of Veterans announced the dismissal of the deputy minister amid the veteran's statements about insults

The Cabinet of Ministers has received a letter of resignation from Ruslana Velychko-Trifoniuk, Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine for European Integration. The reason for the dismissal is information about unethical behavior in relation to a civil servant of the department. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Veterans.

On January 6, social media and the media published information about unethical behavior of a civil servant at the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. The Ministry categorically condemns behavior that degrades the honor and dignity of a war veteran or any person, regardless of age, gender, nationality, social status, etc. and no circumstances can justify - the agency said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Veterans, every employer, regardless of ownership, must create appropriate conditions for the reintegration of veterans in the workplace.

The agency has ordered an internal investigation to identify the facts and circumstances described in the published information.

"We would also like to inform you that documents have been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to dismiss Ruslana Velychko-Trifoniuk from the post of Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine on European Integration," the statement reads.

Context

On January 6, former military man Yevhen Shybalov wrote on Facebook that he was resigning from the Ministry of Veterans because of humiliation from the leadership. "There were great difficulties with compliance with paragraph 1 of part one of Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service". This is the article that states that "every civil servant has the right to respect for his or her dignity," Shybalov wrote.