The Ministry of Veterans announced the dismissal of the deputy minister amid the veteran's statements about insults

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55840 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149243 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128427 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135971 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134622 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172172 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110848 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164877 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104500 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113971 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131684 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130556 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43023 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100641 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 102870 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149243 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164877 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192585 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181773 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130556 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131684 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134810 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151973 views
The Ministry of Veterans announced the dismissal of the deputy minister amid the veteran's statements about insults

The Ministry of Veterans announced the dismissal of the deputy minister amid the veteran's statements about insults

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27830 views

Ruslana Velychko-Trifoniuk resigns as Deputy Minister for Veterans' Affairs after being accused of unethical behavior. The decision was made after a war veteran complained about humiliation in the workplace.

The Cabinet of Ministers has received a letter of resignation from Ruslana Velychko-Trifoniuk, Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine for European Integration. The reason for the dismissal is information about unethical behavior in relation to a civil servant of the department. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Veterans

On January 6, social media and the media published information about unethical behavior of a civil servant at the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. The Ministry categorically condemns behavior that degrades the honor and dignity of a war veteran or any person, regardless of age, gender, nationality, social status, etc. and no circumstances can justify

- the agency said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Veterans, every employer, regardless of ownership, must create appropriate conditions for the reintegration of veterans in the workplace.

The agency has ordered an internal investigation to identify the facts and circumstances described in the published information.

"We would also like to inform you that documents have been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to dismiss Ruslana Velychko-Trifoniuk from the post of Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine on European Integration," the statement reads.

Context

On January 6, former military man Yevhen Shybalov wrote on Facebook that he was resigning from the Ministry of Veterans because of humiliation from the leadership. "There were great difficulties with compliance with paragraph 1 of part one of Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service". This is the article that states that "every civil servant has the right to respect for his or her dignity," Shybalov wrote.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

