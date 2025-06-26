<p>In Ukraine, a platform for job and housing searches for internally displaced persons is being launched.</p>

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
02:09 PM • 4202 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 23312 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 76687 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 50820 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 118309 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 65831 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 59406 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 66353 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 92102 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94589 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.6m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 82061 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 60795 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over PfizergateJune 26, 07:37 AM • 25491 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 88925 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 30317 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 76687 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 118309 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 117372 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 123772 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 130302 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 10004 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 61152 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 51325 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 59214 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 52646 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

<p>In Ukraine, a platform for job and housing searches for internally displaced persons is being launched.</p>

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Ministry of Social Policy and "Prykhysty Svoikh" Foundation are joining forces to create an online platform for IDPs. It will allow internally displaced persons to find work and housing, as well as receive legal support.

<p>In Ukraine, a platform for job and housing searches for internally displaced persons is being launched.</p>

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the charitable foundation "Shelter Yours". Within the framework of the agreements, the parties plan to create an online platform for internally displaced persons, which will combine services for finding work and housing, – reports UNN with reference to Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Details

As explained by the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, Oksana Zholnovych, assistance to internally displaced persons should cover not only housing needs, but also ensuring conditions for full integration into new communities.

Today, during the war, it is very important to help people who have become internally displaced to restore normal life. It is not only about housing, but also about helping to find a job, integrate into life in new communities 

– Zholnovych emphasized.

The Minister added that such initiatives are in line with the Ministry's approach to developing social support tools for IDPs.

That is why we support initiatives that help IDPs to establish life in a new place. We are actively developing such support tools as housing rental subsidy for IDPs, psychosocial support in Resilience Centers, supported living services for elderly IDPs or persons with disabilities, the "municipal nanny" service and others 

– Zholnovych noted.

The partner of the platform is the "Shelter Yours" fund, created on the basis of the volunteer initiative "Shelter", which has been searching for temporary free housing for Ukrainians for more than three years. Cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy will expand the project's capabilities.

Additionally

The Ministry reported that the future platform should combine functionality for searching for vacancies, training programs, housing options, and also provide basic legal support for displaced persons. All this is within the framework of the strategy to support the social stability of IDPs.

Over 3 million Ukrainians can be returned to the labor market - Ministry of Social Policy24.06.25, 15:34 • 2068 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyReal Estate
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9