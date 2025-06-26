<p>In Ukraine, a platform for job and housing searches for internally displaced persons is being launched.</p>

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the charitable foundation "Shelter Yours". Within the framework of the agreements, the parties plan to create an online platform for internally displaced persons, which will combine services for finding work and housing, – reports UNN with reference to Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

As explained by the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, Oksana Zholnovych, assistance to internally displaced persons should cover not only housing needs, but also ensuring conditions for full integration into new communities.

Today, during the war, it is very important to help people who have become internally displaced to restore normal life. It is not only about housing, but also about helping to find a job, integrate into life in new communities – Zholnovych emphasized.

The Minister added that such initiatives are in line with the Ministry's approach to developing social support tools for IDPs.

That is why we support initiatives that help IDPs to establish life in a new place. We are actively developing such support tools as housing rental subsidy for IDPs, psychosocial support in Resilience Centers, supported living services for elderly IDPs or persons with disabilities, the "municipal nanny" service and others – Zholnovych noted.

The partner of the platform is the "Shelter Yours" fund, created on the basis of the volunteer initiative "Shelter", which has been searching for temporary free housing for Ukrainians for more than three years. Cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy will expand the project's capabilities.

The Ministry reported that the future platform should combine functionality for searching for vacancies, training programs, housing options, and also provide basic legal support for displaced persons. All this is within the framework of the strategy to support the social stability of IDPs.

