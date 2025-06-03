$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 69457 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 94940 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 162546 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 87153 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 194114 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 123836 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 131481 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 125653 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 234829 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170055 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia due to risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

The Moldovan government advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Russia due to the deteriorating security situation and the risk of detention. There are also warnings about the arbitrariness of law enforcement agencies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia due to risks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Moldova has issued a warning against traveling to Russia - it is recommended to avoid it unless absolutely necessary.

UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova.

Details

In Chisinau, Moldovan citizens are recommended to avoid traveling to Russia in the context of the worsening security situation in the region.

"In connection with the deterioration of the security situation in the region, as well as in connection with individual cases of the use of coercive measures by the authorities of the Russian Federation against foreign immigrants, including from the Republic of Moldova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Moldova in Moscow, based on the state's obligation to guarantee the safety of its citizens, recommend refraining from traveling to the Russian Federation unless absolutely necessary," the employees said, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Moldova reported.

Citizens of Moldova may be detained on the territory of the Russian Federation in addition to coercive measures, the MFA warns.

detention may occur when crossing the border and on the territory of the Russian Federation; There is a danger of a situation where, in the absence of sufficient evidence, administrative sanctions may be imposed; criminal charges; arbitrariness of law enforcement agencies; transfer to places of pre-trial detention, including to a multifunctional migration center;

In a press release, the Foreign Ministry also warned of the risk of persecution or unlawful detention by law enforcement agencies.

Let us remind you that

Russia will almost certainly continue recruiting foreign citizens in the medium term, as the Russian Federation maintains its strategy, - this is reported by the British intelligence service.

The Russian government has approved a bill on the confiscation of frozen funds of foreign investors in response to the seizure of Russian assets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an end to the war in Ukraine is likely possible if Western leaders commit in writing to stopping NATO's expansion to the east.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
NATO
United Kingdom
Moldova
