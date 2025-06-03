The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia due to risks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Moldova has issued a warning against traveling to Russia - it is recommended to avoid it unless absolutely necessary.

UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova.

Details

In Chisinau, Moldovan citizens are recommended to avoid traveling to Russia in the context of the worsening security situation in the region.

"In connection with the deterioration of the security situation in the region, as well as in connection with individual cases of the use of coercive measures by the authorities of the Russian Federation against foreign immigrants, including from the Republic of Moldova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Moldova in Moscow, based on the state's obligation to guarantee the safety of its citizens, recommend refraining from traveling to the Russian Federation unless absolutely necessary," the employees said, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Moldova reported.

Citizens of Moldova may be detained on the territory of the Russian Federation in addition to coercive measures, the MFA warns.

detention may occur when crossing the border and on the territory of the Russian Federation; There is a danger of a situation where, in the absence of sufficient evidence, administrative sanctions may be imposed; criminal charges; arbitrariness of law enforcement agencies; transfer to places of pre-trial detention, including to a multifunctional migration center;

In a press release, the Foreign Ministry also warned of the risk of persecution or unlawful detention by law enforcement agencies.

Let us remind you that

Russia will almost certainly continue recruiting foreign citizens in the medium term, as the Russian Federation maintains its strategy, - this is reported by the British intelligence service.

The Russian government has approved a bill on the confiscation of frozen funds of foreign investors in response to the seizure of Russian assets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an end to the war in Ukraine is likely possible if Western leaders commit in writing to stopping NATO's expansion to the east.