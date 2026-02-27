The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing candidates for the appointment of a special representative for Belarus - Zelenskyy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is preparing candidates for the appointment of a special representative for Belarus and the Belarusian community in Europe. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"I spoke with our diplomatic team, and we are also communicating with people who have good experience, who have shown themselves in protecting Ukrainian interests. In particular, I met with Pavlo Klimkin. We are preparing to strengthen some areas of diplomatic work in Europe and beyond," Zelenskyy said.

He stated that Ukrainian interests must be represented at the official level, and in communication with communities from those countries that do not yet have freedom or are under Russian influence.

"There will be personnel changes in the diplomatic corps. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also preparing candidates for the appointment of a special representative for Belarus and the Belarusian community in Europe – a more active policy is needed. It is the activity of our state, the activity of our people – that is what gives Ukraine the best results. When Ukraine does not lose a single day or a single opportunity – Ukraine's interests are truly protected," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukraine considers sanctions against the self-proclaimed president of Belarus as only the first step and is already preparing a legal basis for further strengthening of the sanctions policy due to support for the war against Ukraine.