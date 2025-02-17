ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

The Ministry of Defense launches support services for military and their families

The Ministry of Defense launches support services for military and their families

Kyiv

The Ministry of Defense is launching support services for the military and their families after the registration of Order No. 59. The services will provide advice and assistance on legal, social and medical issues.

The Ministry of Defense has received the green light to launch military support services. Order No. 59 of January 29, 2025, on the launch of the support service for the military and their families has passed a legal examination and was registered by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.  This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

According to the regulation, the escort services will operate within the structure of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service. 

In the Armed Forces, the functions of these services will be performed by civil-military cooperation units. They will provide advice and assistance to the military and their families on legal, social, and medical issues.

Our defenders need to know that they and their families will not be left alone in a difficult moment. We are creating a support system that will help in any situation - to draw up an application, resolve issues with receiving payments, advise on the possibilities of rehabilitation after an injury, provide legal advice and psychological assistance,

- said Deputy Minister of Defense Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

In preparation for the launch of the support services, the first groups of specialists were trained. They have acquired the necessary skills to provide legal and psychological assistance, organize medical support for the wounded, provide social support to the military and their families, and interact with the families of the dead, missing and captured.

In total, the support services will cover about two dozen areas of support, which will help strengthen the social protection of servicemen and their families.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine presented a unified platform called “On the Connection” that combines information important for servicemen and their families, as well as for the families of missing, killed and captured soldiers.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
