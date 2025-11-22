The Ministry of Culture has a new State Secretary: who got the position

The Ministry of Culture has a new State Secretary. At a government meeting, it was decided to appoint Volodymyr Levchuk to the position. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers' representative in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

According to Melnychuk, the government dismissed Oleh Kurochenko from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture at the meeting and immediately appointed Volodymyr Levchuk in his place.

Additionally

Volodymyr Levchuk's declaration states that in July 2025, he worked in the economic and financial department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as Deputy Director of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Head of the Department for Education and Science, Youth Policy, Physical Culture and Sports.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine renamed the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. This is not the first time this ministry has been renamed.