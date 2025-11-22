The Ministry of Culture has a new State Secretary: who got the position

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
02:45 PM • 850 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
02:16 PM • 2964 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
01:41 PM • 5466 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
11:14 AM • 11912 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
11:08 AM • 15810 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
10:59 AM • 19538 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 26243 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 41505 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 34993 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 36143 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.3m/s
94%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Nigeria, armed militants abducted over 200 students and 12 teachers from a Catholic schoolNovember 22, 05:23 AM • 5754 views
Russia attacked the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania at night: there are casualties and destructionPhotoNovember 22, 06:49 AM • 14960 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 16599 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 12822 views
May see a bluff: The Times explained what Trump might think about Zelenskyy's position amid the peace plan09:10 AM • 3198 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 42531 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 34799 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 42762 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 49434 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 47278 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
South Africa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 12920 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 16697 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 42532 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 40940 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 55157 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Tu-160

The Ministry of Culture has a new State Secretary: who got the position

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The government appointed Volodymyr Levchuk as State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, dismissing Oleh Kurochenko. Previously, Levchuk worked in the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat in the department of humanitarian policy.

The Ministry of Culture has a new State Secretary: who got the position

The Ministry of Culture has a new State Secretary. At a government meeting, it was decided to appoint Volodymyr Levchuk to the position. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers' representative in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

According to Melnychuk, the government dismissed Oleh Kurochenko from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture at the meeting and immediately appointed Volodymyr Levchuk in his place.

Additionally

Volodymyr Levchuk's declaration states that in July 2025, he worked in the economic and financial department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as Deputy Director of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Head of the Department for Education and Science, Youth Policy, Physical Culture and Sports.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine renamed the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. This is not the first time this ministry has been renamed.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCulture
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada