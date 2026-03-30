The largest and smallest EU car markets in February 2026 have been named
Kyiv • UNN
In February, 865.4 thousand cars were sold in the EU. Germany became the largest market with 211.3 thousand units, and Malta the smallest with 521 registrations.
In February 2026, 865.4 thousand new passenger cars were sold in European Union countries. The market showed different dynamics in different countries: some states demonstrated growth, while others saw a decrease in sales. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.
Germany remains the largest market in the EU, where almost 211.3 thousand new passenger cars were registered in a month, which is 4% more than in February last year.
It is noted that the smallest number of cars was registered in Malta – 521 units (+72%).
The TOP-5 largest markets in the European Union included:
- Germany – 211,262 cars (+4%);
- Italy – 157,248 units (+14%);
- France – 120,764 units (-15%);
- Spain – 97,082 units (+7%);
- Poland – 47,462 units (+6%).
The smallest EU markets were:
- Lithuania – 2,593 units (+2%);
- Latvia – 1,443 units (+3%);
- Cyprus – 1,145 units (-11%);
- Estonia – 1,138 units (+82%);
- Malta – 521 units (+72%).
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, 4.4 thousand new passenger cars were sold in February 2026 (the same as in Luxembourg during the same period).
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