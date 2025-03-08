The Kyiv Defense Council will consider the issue of public transport movement during alarms: when
Kyiv • UNN
Next week, the issue of public transport movement and the operation of bridges during air alarms will be discussed in Kyiv. The evacuation of private transport, permits, and the demolition of kiosks near the metro will also be discussed.
In Kyiv next week, the Defense Council will address two key issues: the movement of public transport and the operation of bridges. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachенко, as reported by UNN.
Regarding the movement of public transport, all algorithms are ready for decision-making. I hope that the Defense Council will support this initiative. As for the Southern Bridge, this decision will also be positively accepted
He also noted that a separate issue is the evacuation of private transport during air alerts.
I give a clear order that this should not happen, it is fair
Tkachенко emphasized that he expects two reports that he has not yet received:
⦁ on passes;
⦁ on the demolition of kiosks near the metro, where some were removed, and others were not. There should be a clear action plan and justification.
I am waiting for specifics
According to him, many are blocking decisions on the delegation of officials and local government representatives abroad. I will raise this issue vocally, so I expect a fair decision," - said Tkachенко.
Supplement
Timur Tkachенко stated that the halt of public transport during air alerts leads to a transport collapse in Kyiv, especially on the bridges over the Dnipro, creating crowds of people and increasing the risk of casualties.