The Kremlin allowed that Xi might initiate a trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump at the summit in China

Yury Ushakov. Photo: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Pool via REUTERS

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, does not rule out that Chinese leader Xi Jinping may take steps to organize a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Ushakov, preparations for a possible meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in November have not yet begun.

Ushakov suggests that Xi Jinping may take steps to organize a trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump at the APEC summit.

Trump confirmed his visit to China in November

We would add

The 2026 APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit will be held on November 18–19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China, under the chairmanship of Chinese President Xi Jinping.