The IT Ukraine Association has announced the composition and plans of the newly created AI committee

IT Ukraine Association announced the composition of the new AI Committee — a platform for companies from various sectors of the Ukrainian economy that actively implement artificial intelligence technologies. The committee will work as an industry platform for exchanging experience, developing joint initiatives and developing solutions for the systematic development of AI in Ukraine, reports UNN.
The AI Committee includes companies from IT, pharmaceuticals, agro-industrial sector, EdTech, cloud services, digital manufacturing and other areas. Among the participants are: AgriChain, KNESS, UCLOUD, Agiliway, CHI Software, Darnytsia, GigaCloud, Sigma Software, Luxoft, DevRain, SPD TechnologyImpressit, N-iX, GMS, IT SmartFlex, Memcrab, 8allocate, Metinvest Digital, Geniusee, IT-Enterprise, EPAM Digital, MHP, IT Step, FRENDT and Favbet Tech.
The first stage of the committee's work will last six months and will include a series of strategic sessions dedicated to studying the practices of AI implementation, identifying barriers to development, creating a map of key market players (The Ukrainian AI Industry Navigator), as well as initiating intersectoral projects that will strengthen the technological ecosystem.
The general partner and co-initiator of the AI Committee is the Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech, which develops innovative solutions in the field of entertainment with a focus on personalization, Big Data, digital platform security and the introduction of artificial intelligence. In addition to supporting the work of the committee, the company also joined its composition as a participant.
"AI is already shaping the future of global economies. Ukraine has a unique window of opportunity to create a powerful AI community — both at the market level and at the level of state policy. We are happy to be part of this process and support the creation of the AI Committee as a platform for sharing experience and developing innovative solutions," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.
The company is a resident of "Diia.City" and is among the 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to DOU. In 2024, FAVBET Tech also entered the top five taxpayers among residents of the special legal regime. The company's team is actively growing, constantly attracting new specialists who are ready to join the development of complex technological products and the AI ecosystem in Ukraine.
It is expected that after the completion of the first test stage, other market players who share the values of openness, cooperation and technological development will be able to join the AI Committee.