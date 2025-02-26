The incidence of SARS continues to grow: “local quarantine” is possible in 19 regions

The incidence of ARVI, flu and COVID-19 increased by 20% over the week, and this trend is expected to continue over the next two weeks, with three regions exceeding the high level epidemic threshold, and "local quarantine" to be introduced in 19 regions, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Ukraine is experiencing a mid-epidemic rise in the incidence of ARVI, influenza, and COVID-19. Compared to the previous week, the number of cases increased by 20%: from February 17 to 23, 249,344 people fell ill, including 141,372 children. According to epidemiologists, the upward trend in the incidence will continue over the next two weeks - the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, "at the national level, the level of hospitalizations among patients with ARVI complications is not critical." In each region, as noted, intensified epidemiological monitoring continues, including the provision of hospitals with medicines and beds for patients.

In particular, during the week of February 17-23, 6,927 people were hospitalized with complications of SARS, influenza, and COVID-19, including 4,133 children. Among the patients who needed medical care in a medical facility, 220 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"All regions have confirmed the provision of necessary medicines for patients with ARVI complications in designated medical facilities at the regional level," the Ministry of Health noted.

In general, the incidence is 17% lower compared to the previous epidemic season. The increase in the incidence of ARVI is due to the circulation of influenza viruses in 22 regions of the country. - said the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the circulation of influenza viruses in the country in January, 25 fatalities have been registered as a result of complications of the disease, according to doctors, the deceased had not been vaccinated against influenza

"Local quarantine"

Currently, 3 regions - Rivne, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi - have registered an excess of the high-level epidemic threshold. Another 14 regions - Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions - have an average level. In Dnipropetrovska and Mykolaivska oblasts, the level is low. In these regions or individual settlements of the region, enhanced anti-epidemic measures, the so-called "local quarantine", may be applied by the decision of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations - the Ministry of Health noted.

In particular, this includes distance learning in certain classes in schools and educational institutions, limiting the number of visitors to institutions, and other anti-epidemic measures.

"In other regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv, the situation is stable, at a pre-epidemic level," the statement said.

Figures from the beginning of the epidemic season

Since the beginning of the epidemic season from September 30, 2024 to February 23, 2025, 2,718,757 people have been ill with SARS, influenza and COVID-19, which is 17.3% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 season. During this time, doctors diagnosed 18,329 cases of COVID-19. There were 108 deaths due to complications of influenza and ARVI.