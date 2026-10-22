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HUR exposed Russian operation "Telemost" concerning the occupied city of Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Russia is preparing a Zoom teleconference involving representatives of 80 countries to divert attention from the crimes in Oleshky.

HUR exposed Russian operation "Telemost" concerning the occupied city of Oleshky

Russia has prepared an international provocation aimed at concealing war crimes in the occupied city of Oleshky—the "Telemost" operation. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence on October 22, UNN writes.

The aggressor state of Russia has prepared and is carrying out another information operation aimed at concealing the war crimes it has committed, particularly in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, as well as discrediting the Ukrainian Defence Forces in order to weaken foreign partners’ support for our country

- the HUR said.

According to intelligence, "as part of this operation, Moscow has organized a so-called ‘international telebridge,’ which is scheduled to begin on October 22, 2026, at 15:00. The topic of the Russian event is ‘Crimes of the Ukrainian Defence Forces against the civilian population of Zaporizhzhia region.’ The ‘telebridge’ will take the form of a group video call in the Zoom application."

"According to the Russians’ plan, representatives of 80 countries are supposedly expected to take part in their propaganda event. The Russians have identified the diplomatic corps of UN, OSCE, BRICS and CIS countries, as well as representatives of international humanitarian organizations, as the target audience of the ‘telebridge.’ Simultaneous interpretation into English, Spanish and French is to be provided during the ‘telebridge,’" the HUR noted.

Moscow has reportedly "appointed sanctioned collaborator Rodion Miroshnik as the main speaker." "Appearances are also planned by Yevhen Balytskyi, the gauleiter of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Mykola Pukhov, the so-called ‘head’ of the Russian occupation administration in Enerhodar, and others. Staged appearances by fake ‘witnesses and victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ crimes’ are also planned," the HUR said.

It is noted that the event’s participants include propagandists from "Russia Today," representatives of Russian embassies, as well as "Russian Houses" and "Rossotrudnichestvo" branches in a number of countries controlled by the aggressor state’s special services, including Zambia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Mongolia and Malaysia.

The pretext for the Kremlin’s information operation was the need to divert attention from Russia’s war crimes, in particular from the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Oleshky, Kherson region, caused by the Russian occupiers. Another reason is the strengthening of support for Ukraine by European partners, including the EU Council’s approval of a €90 billion loan and the creation of an EU-Ukraine alliance in the field of UAVs. Through a campaign to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the governments of European Union states, Putin’s criminal regime hopes to weaken external support for Ukraine

- the HUR explained.

Russia is preparing information special operations about the situation in the occupied city of Oleshky — what to expect in October–November07.10.26, 15:13 • 4196 views

Julia Shramko

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