Russia is preparing information special operations about the situation in the occupied city of Oleshky — what to expect in October–November

Photo: mipl.org.ua

The Security Service of Ukraine warns that the Russian Federation has intensified preparations for a series of information and psychological special operations regarding the situation in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region. The SBU uncovered this information during its counterintelligence activities, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Details

According to operational information, servicemen of one of the occupiers’ units were ordered to prepare a series of "compromising" interviews involving residents of the temporarily seized city.

Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets

In these videos, according to the enemy’s plan, local residents must:

▪️ accuse Ukraine’s Defense Forces of constant shelling and blockading the city;

▪️ discredit the decisions of our state’s military and political leadership;

▪️ express a positive attitude toward and gratitude to the military personnel of the aggressor country.

According to the SBU, the enemy’s information and psychological operation is scheduled for October–early November this year.

On foot, by bicycle and moped — Lubinets showed how dozens of people are trying to leave Oleshky

The Security Service added that the aggressor has no successes on the battlefield and is therefore trying by any means to undermine Ukrainians’ psycho-emotional state and destabilize the situation inside our country.

In this regard, representatives of the Ukrainian media and citizens were urged to:

▪️ treat the emergence of such "sensational" information critically;

▪️ not trust publications by hostile or pro-Russian Telegram channels;

▪️ not disseminate unverified data;

▪️ use information exclusively from official sources.

Ukrainian military personnel delivered food and medicine by drones to the occupied city of Oleshky.