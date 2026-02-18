The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"

A movement called "Honest Mobilization" has emerged in Ukraine, exposing "reserved" draft dodgers who are "activists" and "majors." This is stated in the movement's Manifesto, published in its eponymous Telegram channel, UNN reports with reference to UNIAN.

"We are against: privileged 'reserved' activists, 'anti-corruptionists,' officials, and other 'passionaries' who claim that everyone should fight except them and their loved ones. Against the caste of untouchable journalists and bloggers who, from social media streams, label all Ukrainians, determining who among them is a draft dodger and who is a patriot. Against forced 'busification,' which is accompanied by beatings and humiliation. This destroys motivation to join the army," the Manifesto states.

The movement advocates for fair mobilization, including a transparent system for exemption from military service.

"We are for our country to be defended by everyone who has a duty to do so. Not only ordinary people who don't have money to buy their way out, but also privileged individuals, 'majors,' bloggers, journalists, and various activists who have 'arranged' their exemption. We are for a transparent reservation system. So that no one can avoid service for money, through connections, or privileged status," the Movement's Manifesto states.

The Manifesto emphasizes that exemption from military service should be "not by pull, but by real specialization that benefits the state."

"We are confident that the front is not a punishment, but a constitutional duty. It should not depend on the thickness of one's wallet or media presence. Exemption should not be by pull, but by real specialization that benefits the state. The economy must work, but exemption should be granted to employees of truly critical infrastructure facilities, not 'necessary' people or public figures. The army should be for the best and motivated, not for those who could not buy their way out," emphasizes the "Honest Mobilization" Movement.

It is noted that the Movement was created by civilians and military personnel, and it is non-political. The key goal is to solve the systemic problem with mobilization in Ukraine.

As previously reported, in January-February 2026, law enforcement agencies began combating illegal schemes, exposing dozens of organizers and participants. In just one month, more than 20 schemes were eliminated, including the sale of fictitious documents and the organization of illegal border crossings. At the same time, according to the Minister of Economy, the number of people exempted from mobilization increased by 300,000 over the year.