Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The "Honest Mobilization" movement has emerged in Ukraine, advocating for a transparent reservation system and against "privileged" activists. The movement was created by civilians and military personnel to address the systemic problem of mobilization.

The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"

A movement called "Honest Mobilization" has emerged in Ukraine, exposing "reserved" draft dodgers who are "activists" and "majors." This is stated in the movement's Manifesto, published in its eponymous Telegram channel, UNN reports with reference to UNIAN.

"We are against: privileged 'reserved' activists, 'anti-corruptionists,' officials, and other 'passionaries' who claim that everyone should fight except them and their loved ones. Against the caste of untouchable journalists and bloggers who, from social media streams, label all Ukrainians, determining who among them is a draft dodger and who is a patriot. Against forced 'busification,' which is accompanied by beatings and humiliation. This destroys motivation to join the army," the Manifesto states.

The movement advocates for fair mobilization, including a transparent system for exemption from military service.

"We are for our country to be defended by everyone who has a duty to do so. Not only ordinary people who don't have money to buy their way out, but also privileged individuals, 'majors,' bloggers, journalists, and various activists who have 'arranged' their exemption. We are for a transparent reservation system. So that no one can avoid service for money, through connections, or privileged status," the Movement's Manifesto states.

The Manifesto emphasizes that exemption from military service should be "not by pull, but by real specialization that benefits the state."

"We are confident that the front is not a punishment, but a constitutional duty. It should not depend on the thickness of one's wallet or media presence. Exemption should not be by pull, but by real specialization that benefits the state. The economy must work, but exemption should be granted to employees of truly critical infrastructure facilities, not 'necessary' people or public figures. The army should be for the best and motivated, not for those who could not buy their way out," emphasizes the "Honest Mobilization" Movement.

It is noted that the Movement was created by civilians and military personnel, and it is non-political. The key goal is to solve the systemic problem with mobilization in Ukraine.

As previously reported, in January-February 2026, law enforcement agencies began combating illegal schemes, exposing dozens of organizers and participants. In just one month, more than 20 schemes were eliminated, including the sale of fictitious documents and the organization of illegal border crossings. At the same time, according to the Minister of Economy, the number of people exempted from mobilization increased by 300,000 over the year.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics