Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 3562 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 18100 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 32506 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 39359 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 33404 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 38639 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 74765 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57148 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90842 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87232 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

The head of the Swiss National Bank rejected the idea of including Bitcoin in the currency reserves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The head of the Swiss National Bank, Martin Schlegel, stated that cryptocurrencies do not meet the standards of the institution's currency reserves. He explained this by the high volatility of Bitcoin and the insufficient liquidity of the market.

The head of the Swiss National Bank rejected the idea of including Bitcoin in the currency reserves

The Chairman of the Swiss National Bank, Martin Schlegel, stated on Friday, April 24, that cryptocurrencies do not meet the standards of the institution's currency reserves, rejecting calls from cryptocurrency supporters who insisted that the SNB keep Bitcoin as protection against growing global economic risks. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Cryptocurrency supporters are increasing pressure on the SNB to buy Bitcoin, arguing that the economic shocks caused by US President Donald Trump's tariffs make the issue of diversifying central bank reserves even more relevant.

They initiated a campaign to collect signatures for a referendum to amend the Swiss Constitution in order to oblige the SNB to store Bitcoin in its reserves alongside gold.

However, SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel rejected the idea during the central bank's annual shareholders' meeting in Bern.

At the moment, cryptocurrencies cannot meet the requirements for our currency reserves

- he said.

One of the concerns, according to Schlegel, is market liquidity, as the central bank must always be able to buy and sell foreign currency.

In addition, cryptocurrencies tend to show "very, very high" fluctuations in value, which, according to Schlegel, raises doubts about their ability to maintain the value of the SNB's currency reserves.

His statement came in response to a speech by Luzius Meisser, founder of the Bitcoin Initiative, which promotes the idea of a referendum. Meisser said that Bitcoin is a "special asset" and a valuable alternative to traditional government debt.

"I have to admit that in scenarios that most of you consider normal, it may not be very valuable," he said. — "However, in a specific scenario of a multipolar world order with fading confidence in government debt, Bitcoin will be of great value."

Cryptocurrencies have fallen in price: Dogecoin leads the losses among the largest24.04.25, 09:42 • 3722 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

