The head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Kyrylenko, has had his duties extended until April 14
Kyiv • UNN
The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended the restrictive measures for Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, until April 14. The suspect in illegal enrichment is prohibited from leaving the country and contacting witnesses.
The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the request of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to extend until April 14 the obligations imposed on the head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. This is reported by UNN referring to the ruling of the VAKS.
Details
According to the ruling from February 14, the VAKS granted the request of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to extend until April 14 the obligations imposed on Kyrylenko, namely:
to appear at the first request of NABU detectives, the prosecutor, or the court;
not to leave Ukraine without the permission of the detective, prosecutor, or court;
to inform NABU detectives, the prosecutor, or the court about any change of residence;
to refrain from communicating personally and through others with witnesses, representatives of LLC "KUA OZONE" and LLC "Blyznytsia";
to surrender for safekeeping to the State Migration Service of Ukraine his passport(s) for traveling abroad, and other documents that grant the right to exit Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine.
Kyrylenko's defense requested to cancel the obligation not to leave Ukraine without the permission of the detective, prosecutor, or court and to return the passports, to which the court refused, stating that this would "increase the risk of hiding from the pre-trial investigation authorities and/or the court."
Supplement
The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, is suspected of illegal enrichment of over 56 million hryvnias. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk RMA, he became the owner of 21 real estate properties and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights in the name of his wife's relatives.