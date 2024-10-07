The GUR has disabled the Russian ship “Alexander Obukhov”

As a result of a successful DIU operation, the Baltic Fleet minesweeper "Alexander Obukhov" was disabled. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Monday, UNN reports.

[The ship, which was based in the city of Baltiysk and was supposed to go on combat duty, suffered severe damage due to a mysterious hole in the gas duct that allowed water to enter the engine: "Obukhov" choked to death - , the DIU said in a statement.

It is noted that now the Russian minesweeper is undergoing major repairs, and this could be a serious problem - a damaged M-503 engine is a scarce item. Repairing a key installation on a ship is technically difficult and expensive, the DIU said.

They added that the disabled enemy ship was recently repaired in the city of St. Petersburg in July this year.

The Obukhov is the second ship of the Russian Armed Forces' Baltic Fleet to be neutralized in the last six months. As a reminder, in April 2024, the missile boat Serpukhovwas disabled as a result of the DIU's Rybalka operation .