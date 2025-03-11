The governments of the USA and Ukraine must discuss the final signing of the resource agreement
Kyiv • UNN
The governments of the USA and Ukraine will discuss the final signing of the subsoil agreement, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The USA expects to receive about 20 billion dollars from the rare earth minerals agreement.
The government of Ukraine and the USA must discuss the final signing of the so-called subsoil agreement. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN.
Our governments need to discuss the final signing, it will happen. This was not the topic of our discussion today. The president will bring in the relevant people to sign this agreement
Supplement
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the USA Donald Trump agreed to conclude the so-called resource agreement as soon as possible.
What is known about the agreement
On February 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of the agreement with the United States regarding subsoil resources.
However, the government did not publish the text of the agreement. It was disseminated by the media.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported today, February 28, that this agreement is an agreement on a future agreement to create an Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine.
"Accordingly, this agreement describes the framework for the formation or signing of the next agreement. All subsequent steps after signing involve the creation of a relevant delegation, which will be approved by a government decision, as required by the Law of Ukraine on international treaties. The delegation will receive appropriate directives, and further intergovernmental work will take place between the government of Ukraine and the government of the USA regarding the development of the project of this, in fact, agreement on the creation of the Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine. All subsequent steps are clearly outlined in the Law of Ukraine "On international treaties of Ukraine"", - said Shmyhal.
The Prime Minister stated that the agreement on the creation of the Investment Fund will be of an international nature. In this regard, it will be approved by the government and also ratified by the parliament, and there will be a complete description of all the specifics of how this fund will operate.
The agreement between Ukraine and the USA regarding mineral resources will provide for the creation of a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, where 50% will be Ukraine's contribution.
On February 27, the Director of the National Economic Council at the White House Kevin Hassett stated that the USA hopes to receive about 20 billion dollars from the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals.