The Government of Ukraine is committed to zero tolerance for corruption: Svyrydenko met with G7 country ambassadors

Today, a substantive meeting of the government team with the ambassadors of the G7 countries took place regarding one of the key areas of our work - anti-corruption policy. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The Government of Ukraine is committed to zero tolerance for corruption, and this will be reflected in the Cabinet of Ministers' action program. Today, the President of Ukraine decided to submit a new draft law that will not only eliminate all existing discrepancies but also strengthen the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, it is especially important that these changes will prevent any influence from the enemy and any interference in the work of law enforcement agencies, including NABU and SAP.

We are sincerely grateful to our partners from the G7 countries for their trust, principled stance, and support. - she summarized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system and ensure the inevitability of punishment. This document will be a response to public demands and will take into account the proposals of law enforcement agency heads.

