The Government of Ukraine is committed to zero tolerance for corruption: Svyrydenko met with G7 country ambassadors

"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:24 PM • 1378 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:09 PM • 4982 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
08:05 PM • 5082 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
07:49 PM • 6574 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
04:26 PM • 41994 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 82166 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 56367 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 85639 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 174896 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150014 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individuals
We are ready for law enforcement: Klymenko on security measures during protests
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 82169 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 174896 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Turkey
United States
Istanbul
Donetsk Oblast
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-27
Mi-8

The Government of Ukraine is committed to zero tolerance for corruption: Svyrydenko met with G7 country ambassadors

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1428 views

The Government of Ukraine met with G7 ambassadors to discuss anti-corruption policy. The President will submit a bill to strengthen the independence of anti-corruption bodies and prevent external influence.

The Government of Ukraine is committed to zero tolerance for corruption: Svyrydenko met with G7 country ambassadors

Today, a substantive meeting of the government team with the ambassadors of the G7 countries took place regarding one of the key areas of our work - anti-corruption policy. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The Government of Ukraine is committed to zero tolerance for corruption, and this will be reflected in the Cabinet of Ministers' action program. Today, the President of Ukraine decided to submit a new draft law that will not only eliminate all existing discrepancies but also strengthen the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, it is especially important that these changes will prevent any influence from the enemy and any interference in the work of law enforcement agencies, including NABU and SAP.

We are sincerely grateful to our partners from the G7 countries for their trust, principled stance, and support.

- she summarized.

Earlier,

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system and ensure the inevitability of punishment. This document will be a response to public demands and will take into account the proposals of law enforcement agency heads.

Neutralization of Russian influence on NABU: Kravchenko and Malyuk gave G7 representatives exhaustive answers regarding the special operation

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tesla
