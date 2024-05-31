The government has simplified the protection of cultural monuments: what is known

On May 30, the Cabinet of ministers adopted a resolution changing the procedure for concluding protection contracts for better preservation of cultural heritage, which have regulated the sphere for more than twenty years and are very outdated. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of culture and Information Policy, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that simplification of procedures will help to cover more cultural heritage sites with protection.

What changes have taken place in the field of concluding security contracts:

there is a form of protection contract for newly discovered cultural heritage sites. This will finally make it possible to practically fulfill the norm of Article 23 of the law of Ukraine "on the protection of cultural heritage" and strengthen the preservation of newly discovered cultural heritage objects until they are entered in the State Register of monuments.;

improved forms of passports and acts depending on the type of Monument; * resolved disagreements that arose earlier when concluding a security contract for monuments of monumental art, landscape art, science and technology, history and archeology;

from now on, the procedure for approving protection contracts for monuments of national significance with the Icip has been transferred to electronic form. This will reduce the time required for their installation and reduce the financial costs of printing;

the body for the protection of cultural heritage with which a protection contract can be concluded is specified.

Overall changes to the order:

speed up the procedure for concluding security contracts;

they will settle the differences that previously existed in the procedure for concluding security contracts and the law of Ukraine "on the protection of cultural heritage";

they will contribute to improving the protection of newly discovered cultural heritage sites. From now on, cultural heritage protection agencies will be able to enter into protection contracts with their owners and users.

