The government has simplified the protection of cultural monuments: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38871 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100513 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143798 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148433 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243791 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172843 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164388 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148161 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222118 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75578 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110116 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34801 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48245 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83832 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222117 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234383 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221372 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38864 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24917 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30296 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110116 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112498 views
Actual
The government has simplified the protection of cultural monuments: what is known

The government has simplified the protection of cultural monuments: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20121 views

The government has simplified the procedure for concluding protection contracts for better preservation of cultural heritage, introduced new forms for newly discovered objects, improved forms for various types of monuments, translated approvals into electronic form and identified bodies for concluding contracts.

On May 30, the Cabinet of ministers adopted a resolution changing the procedure for concluding protection contracts for better preservation of cultural heritage, which have regulated the sphere for more than twenty years and are very outdated. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of culture and Information Policy, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that simplification of procedures will help to cover more cultural heritage sites with protection.

What changes have taken place in the field of concluding security contracts:

  • there is a form of protection contract for newly discovered cultural heritage sites. This will finally make it possible to practically fulfill the norm of Article 23 of the law of Ukraine "on the protection of cultural heritage" and strengthen the preservation of newly discovered cultural heritage objects until they are entered in the State Register of monuments.;
  • improved forms of passports and acts depending on the type of Monument; * resolved disagreements that arose earlier when concluding a security contract for monuments of monumental art, landscape art, science and technology, history and archeology;
  • from now on, the procedure for approving protection contracts for monuments of national significance with the Icip has been transferred to electronic form. This will reduce the time required for their installation and reduce the financial costs of printing;
  • the body for the protection of cultural heritage with which a protection contract can be concluded is specified.

Overall changes to the order:

  • speed up the procedure for concluding security contracts;
  • they will settle the differences that previously existed in the procedure for concluding security contracts and the law of Ukraine "on the protection of cultural heritage";
  • they will contribute to improving the protection of newly discovered cultural heritage sites. From now on, cultural heritage protection agencies will be able to enter into protection contracts with their owners and users.

Kyiv-Mohyla Academy fined 180 thousand UAH for not allowing inspection5/2/24, 12:41 PM • 16205 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising