The government has allowed retrofitting aircraft and helicopters without lengthy approvals

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that allows for the retrofitting of aircraft and helicopters, including with weapons, communication and navigation equipment, without lengthy approvals. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The government has adopted a decision that allows for faster retrofitting of aircraft and helicopters to meet the needs of modern warfare. Now, weapons, communication, navigation, and target detection equipment can be installed without lengthy approvals. The entire process will be shortened to one month. Not only enterprises, but also specialists and military units will be involved in the work," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, this will allow for a quicker response to new threats and strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian military personnel in repelling air attacks.

Recall

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