12:16 AM • 624 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
09:07 PM • 6134 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 27901 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 31873 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 28118 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 28295 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 67182 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 49446 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 43438 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 33879 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
The global economy is in a blind spot due to the rapid growth of opaque private markets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Global regulators and economists warn of a data deficit to identify financial crisis risks. Companies are moving into the private sector, making it difficult to assess economic health.

The global economy is in a blind spot due to the rapid growth of opaque private markets

Global regulators and economists are increasingly warning about a critical data deficit needed to identify the risks of the next financial crisis. Due to the massive transition of companies from public exchanges to the private sector and the flourishing of shadow lending, traditional indicators of economic health have ceased to reflect the real picture, forcing politicians to make fateful decisions in an information vacuum. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The problem of information scarcity has worsened against the backdrop of a partial US government shutdown, when the Federal Reserve temporarily lost access to inflation and labor market statistics.

However, more systemic risks are hidden in private capital: the number of public companies in the US has halved in 20 years, while the number of "unicorns" – private startups worth over $1 billion – has exceeded 850 units.

Significant data gaps make it difficult for us and the market to understand where risks are accumulating, and therefore to predict stress

– stated Sarah Breeden, Deputy Governor for Financial Stability at the Bank of England.

Shadow Lending and Hidden Levers of Influence

Of particular concern is the private debt market, where borrowers are increasingly using complex instruments such as payments in kind (PIK). This allows companies to defer interest payments, which improves creditors' current balance sheets but masks real financial difficulties until default occurs. ECB and Fed supervisors emphasize that such opacity can lead to the "crystallization" of vulnerabilities only at the moment of a real market crash.

In addition, banks are actively financing shadow lenders – the volume of such liabilities has grown by 50% over the past five years, reaching $2.2 trillion. Experts compare the current situation with the period before the 2008 crisis, noting that back then regulators did not know where to look, and today they are simply deprived of the technical ability to investigate areas of toxic asset accumulation.

AI arms race sparks credit derivatives boom among tech giants15.02.26, 02:50 • 8528 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Bank of England
European Central Bank
Bloomberg L.P.
United States