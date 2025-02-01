The General Staff released a video of the aftermath of a Russian air strike on an orphanage in Suja, where dozens of civilians were staying
The General Staff reported that Russian aviation had targeted an orphanage in Suzha, where dozens of civilians were staying. The rubble trapped 95 people, including women and children.
The General Staff provided details of the Russian attack on the boarding school in Suzha and noted that the Russian side had information that the institution was exclusively civilian. In addition, the first footage after the attack was released, UNN reports.
According to the General Staff, Russian aviation struck a boarding school in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, with a guided aerial bomb. The strike was carried out on purpose.
At the time of the attack, dozens of local residents were inside the building preparing to evacuate. The Russian side had information that only civilians - local residents, including women and children - were in the orphanage
Everything possible is being done to rescue the survivors, the General Staff emphasized.
The strike on the boarding school in Suzha is another war crime by the Russian authorities against the civilian population. The Russian army is terrorizing Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes every day, destroying residential buildings, schools, and hospitals. Now it has begun to deliberately kill its own civilians. Terrorists will be held accountable for every war crime
