The General Staff released a video of the aftermath of a Russian air strike on an orphanage in Suja, where dozens of civilians were staying

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39512 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74213 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103897 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107143 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125525 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102715 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131000 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98991 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27376 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113935 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33268 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108406 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 39512 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163616 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153617 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6521 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12729 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108406 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113936 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138932 views
The General Staff released a video of the aftermath of a Russian air strike on an orphanage in Suja, where dozens of civilians were staying

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48071 views

The General Staff reported that Russian aviation had targeted an orphanage in Suzha, where dozens of civilians were staying. The rubble trapped 95 people, including women and children.

The General Staff provided details of the Russian attack on the boarding school in Suzha and noted that the Russian side had information that the institution was exclusively civilian. In addition, the first footage after the attack was released, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, Russian aviation struck a boarding school in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, with a guided aerial bomb. The strike was carried out on purpose.

At the time of the attack, dozens of local residents were inside the building preparing to evacuate. The Russian side had information that only civilians - local residents, including women and children - were in the orphanage 

- the report says.

Everything possible is being done to rescue the survivors, the General Staff emphasized.

The strike on the boarding school in Suzha is another war crime by the Russian authorities against the civilian population. The Russian army is terrorizing Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes every day, destroying residential buildings, schools, and hospitals. Now it has begun to deliberately kill its own civilians. Terrorists will be held accountable for every war crime 

- the statement said.

Previously

As UNN reported ,, today the Russian Armed Forces did strike at a boarding school in the city of Suji. 95 people were trapped under the rubble.

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

