The French government received a vote of no confidence. Macron will appoint a new prime minister in the coming days

On September 8, the French parliament, by a majority vote, supported a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister François Bayrou, who had held the post for nine months. He will submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to France 24.

Details

Today, September 8, French lawmakers voted to overthrow the government of Prime Minister François Bayrou by an overwhelming majority. According to government sources, Bayrou will submit his resignation to Macron on Tuesday morning.

In accordance with Article 50 of the Constitution, the Prime Minister must submit the resignation of his government — said Parliament Speaker Yaël Braun-Pivet.

The Élysée Palace stated that President Emmanuel Macron "took note" of the National Assembly's decision to overthrow François Bayrou's government, saying that a new prime minister would be appointed "in the coming days."

Addition

Bayrou, who had been in office for only nine months, unexpectedly announced a vote of confidence, surprising even his own allies. He sought to end a long-standing standoff over his austerity budget, which envisages spending cuts of almost 44 billion euros to reduce France's public debt. As a result, he became the first prime minister in modern French history to be removed from office as a result of "losing" a vote of confidence. During the vote in the National Assembly, 364 deputies voted that they did not trust the government, while only 194 expressed their trust in it.

