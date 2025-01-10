The Foreign Ministry reacts to Putin's demonstrative statements about “fighting” the consequences of the fuel oil leak

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35660 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143739 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125324 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133083 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132861 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110278 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162547 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104392 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 87560 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128124 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126763 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84875 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 99617 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143719 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162535 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190370 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179633 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126758 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128120 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142187 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133885 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151128 views
Actual
The Foreign Ministry reacts to Putin's demonstrative statements about “fighting” the consequences of the fuel oil leak

The Foreign Ministry reacts to Putin's demonstrative statements about “fighting” the consequences of the fuel oil leak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25564 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called Putin's creation of a headquarters for oil pollution cleanup in the Black Sea a demonstrative “concern.” About 15-20 thousand birds and more than 30 dolphins were killed in the Russian tanker accident.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the creation of a headquarters for the liquidation of oil pollution in the Black Sea after almost a month due to the accident of Russian tankers. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that this is a demonstrative alleged "concern." This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

"Today's instructions by Vladimir Putin to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale environmental disaster in the Black Sea look openly demonstrative. Between December 15-31, 2024, oil products continued to leak from damaged tankers in the Kerch Strait, while the Russian authorities took no effective measures to eliminate them. Only after the scale of the disaster became too obvious to conceal its terrible environmental consequences did the Russian leadership begin to demonstrate its alleged "concern," Tikhiy said.

He noted that the accident of the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers in the Kerch Strait, which occurred due to the use of outdated vessels and disregard for safety standards of navigation, confirms Russia's inability to comply with shipping safety.

Fuel oil stains in the Black Sea: The Ministry of Environment answered whether there is a threat to the Odesa coast10.01.25, 10:01 • 25634 views

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that this disaster is a direct consequence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Russia's criminal economic activities in the temporarily occupied territories and water areas of Ukraine, which threatens not only the ecology of the region, but also the lives and health of people in all Black Sea countries.

"Russia's practice of first ignoring the problem, then admitting its inability to solve it, and finally leaving the entire Black Sea region to face the consequences is yet another proof of its international irresponsibility," Tychy said.

He noted that this is additional evidence that Russia's use of the "shadow fleet" for illegal transportation not only brings billions to the aggressor, but also increases the risk of environmental disasters and damage to coastal states. That is why Ukraine calls for tighter sanctions restrictions on Russian shadow fleet operators.

MFA Calls to Stop Russia's “Shadow Fleet” after Kerch Strait Accident10.01.25, 14:01 • 24837 views

"We call on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to stop its illegal economic activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and bring it to justice for the cross-border damage to the environment and people," Tychy said.

Context

According to the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has tellingly criticized the work of the agencies and ordered the creation of a headquarters to eliminate oil pollution in the Black Sea. It took the Russian dictator almost a month to take this "decisive step" - the same amount of time has passed since the crash of the fuel oil tankers in the Kerch Strait.

Ivan Rusev, a biologist and head of the research department of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park, reported that about 15-20 thousand birds have already died as a result of the fuel oil spill after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, but "this is only the visible part of the iceberg.

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak have been affected by fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near the ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

It is also noted that more than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea after the accident of the Volgoneft tankers. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising