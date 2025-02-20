The forecaster told whether the Arctic cold will linger tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Frosty weather remains in Ukraine with temperatures down to -19° at night and -6° during the day. Forecasters predict warming from February 25, and winds are expected to increase to 15-20 m/s in the south.
On Friday, February 21, frosty weather will remain in Ukraine with temperatures down to -19 at night and -6 during the day, the forecast for warming has not changed - it is expected to start on February 25, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Thursday on Facebook, UNN reports.
Details
"The weather in Ukraine is stable. [Dry, cold, anticyclone, Arctic air mass," Didenko said.
Therefore, according to her, tomorrow in Ukraine there will be no significant precipitation. At night it is expected to be -10...-15 degrees, in the east -12...-19 degrees. During the day, -1...-6 degrees.
"The weather is so monotonous now that the atmosphere has decided to dilute it tomorrow with strong winds in the south of Ukraine, where it is possible to reach 15-20 meters per second," the forecaster said.
According to her, there was no precipitation in Kyiv on February 21. At night it is -10...-12 degrees, during the day it is about 5 degrees below zero.
"The timing of warming is still unchanged - from February 25!" - Didenko said.
