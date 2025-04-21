$41.400.01
The first 3D-printed "Starbucks" will open in South Texas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

The world's first fully 3D-printed Starbucks location is preparing to open on April 24 in Brownsville, Texas. This unique 130 sq.m. concrete building cost about $1.98 million.

The first 3D-printed "Starbucks" will open in South Texas

In Brownsville, Texas, the first fully 3D-printed "Starbucks" establishment is being built. The establishment will be able to welcome its first customers next Thursday, April 24.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MySa.

The publication notes that the construction of the tiny cafe, located at 2491 Boca Chica Boulevard, is almost complete. The opening is scheduled for April 24.

The new "Starbucks" will be the company's first 3D-printed establishment and the first to be built by Lakeside Commercial Builders, a construction firm located in Terrell, east of Dallas,

 - the publication states.

The 130-square-meter building is made of gray concrete printed on site. The exterior consists of corrugated panels and has rounded corners.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the construction of the building cost approximately $1.98 million.

Drive-thru services will also be available for coffee lovers. According to plans published on the City of Brownsville's permit portal, there will be no seating areas inside.

Starbucks must pay $50 million to a man for burns from hot coffee in Los Angeles16.03.25, 04:53 • 25049 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

