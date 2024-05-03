The fire is coming: large-scale forest fires are raging in Russia

The area of forest fires in the Khabarovsk Territory, Russia, has increased by 17 thousand hectares overnight - up to 47.6 thousand. This is reported by the Russian media with reference to the local Ministry of Forestry, UNN reports.

According to the Astra Telegram channel, a regional emergency was declared the day before.

Meanwhile, local media published photos of fires on the islands on the left bank. Citizens are breathing smoke and burning. According to local journalists, nothing can be done about it. According to Governor Mikhail Degtyarev, "owners and users of land bordering forests do not take sufficient measures, which leads to forest fires.