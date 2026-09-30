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"The grandfathers’ fight in the ring will become the fight of the century" — Fury and Joshua held their first face-off

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua met at a press conference ahead of their fight on December 11 in Cardiff for the WBC title.

"The grandfathers’ fight in the ring will become the fight of the century" — Fury and Joshua held their first face-off
Photo: Reuters

Former world heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua engaged in a face-off ahead of their fight, which is scheduled to take place in December for the WBC heavyweight title, UNN reports. 

Details 

After years of waiting, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally met for their first face-to-face encounter at a press conference filled with smiles, barbs and boasts. 

The boxers first held a press conference and then engaged in a face-off. Fury tried to say something to Joshua, but the Briton remained unmoved. 

The press conference had a friendly atmosphere. In particular, Fury said to Joshua: "I don't know if you like a drink, but I hope that after this fight we can have a pint of Guinness together. Regardless of who wins, loses or if it's a draw. Let's bury the hatchet and have a beer like men. We'll fight first, then have a beer. What do you think of that idea?"

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua engaged in a face-off. Photo: Reuters

To which Joshua replied: "I don't know, I don't know if I can trust you". 

After the press conference, Fury said that the fight between the "grandads in the ring" would become the "fight of the century". 

"I don't think it matters. Two grandads are getting into the ring—what's the point at all? What are we even doing here?" Fury said. 

It should be noted that on December 11, a fight between Fury and Joshua for the WBC heavyweight title will take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. 

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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