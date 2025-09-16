Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activists

$41.230.05
10:17 AM • 8538 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 18093 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 12535 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 19872 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 22748 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 13815 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 29478 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 23036 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 58668 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 67806 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 16869 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 11351 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 18878 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 23702 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 6568 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 18109 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 19887 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 22761 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 29485 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 36653 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Germany
China
Italy
United States
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 66 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 41316 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 40767 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 45716 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 51152 views
Nord Stream
SWIFT
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Truth Social

Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Misha, a dog who for many years sought shelter from shelling at the Teremky metro station, has been denied entry after a man complained. Animal rights activists are calling on Kyiv residents to stand up for the animal, emphasizing its right to be in a shelter.

Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activists

The "Teremky" metro station in Kyiv no longer allows the dog Misha in during shelling, due to a man's complaint. This is reported by animal rights activists on Instagram, writes UNN.

Details

The dog Misha has lived near the "Teremky" metro station for many years. All local residents know him and take care of him. Every time there is an air raid, he is very afraid of shelling and always went down to the subway to hide and survive the danger.

But one gentleman (known in Kyiv as a dog hunter and animal killer) complained that the dog was bothering him

- the message says.

It is noted that due to this complaint, station employees forbade Misha from entering the subway during air raids. Yesterday he stood at the door, and they did not let him in. Moreover - they kicked him out!

Animal rights activists are asking Kyiv residents to stand up for the dog Misha.

He also wants to live, he is also afraid of shelling! Misha is a very calm dog, he has never offended anyone. Only he himself is constantly offended. An animal has the right to life. Moreover, animals are officially allowed in shelters! It's a shame - during the war, instead of kindness, to kick a dog out under shelling! We demand that Misha be allowed to go down to the subway

- animal rights activists called.

UNN journalists tried to contact the subway, but the subway did not respond.

Later, under the post of animal rights activists, a response appeared from representatives of the capital's subway.

"Good day! Thank you for the information. We are clarifying the details and circumstances. We will write to you a little later," the message says.

Court upholds verdict: dog killer to spend 7.5 years behind bars11.08.25, 18:38 • 3522 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Kyiv