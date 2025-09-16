Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activists

The "Teremky" metro station in Kyiv no longer allows the dog Misha in during shelling, due to a man's complaint. This is reported by animal rights activists on Instagram, writes UNN.

Details

The dog Misha has lived near the "Teremky" metro station for many years. All local residents know him and take care of him. Every time there is an air raid, he is very afraid of shelling and always went down to the subway to hide and survive the danger.

But one gentleman (known in Kyiv as a dog hunter and animal killer) complained that the dog was bothering him - the message says.

It is noted that due to this complaint, station employees forbade Misha from entering the subway during air raids. Yesterday he stood at the door, and they did not let him in. Moreover - they kicked him out!

Animal rights activists are asking Kyiv residents to stand up for the dog Misha.

He also wants to live, he is also afraid of shelling! Misha is a very calm dog, he has never offended anyone. Only he himself is constantly offended. An animal has the right to life. Moreover, animals are officially allowed in shelters! It's a shame - during the war, instead of kindness, to kick a dog out under shelling! We demand that Misha be allowed to go down to the subway - animal rights activists called.

UNN journalists tried to contact the subway, but the subway did not respond.

Later, under the post of animal rights activists, a response appeared from representatives of the capital's subway.

"Good day! Thank you for the information. We are clarifying the details and circumstances. We will write to you a little later," the message says.

