Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The EU supported the softening of the border carbon tax: most importers will be exempt from payment

Kyiv • UNN

The EU supported the reduction of the border carbon tariff, which will apply to only 10% of companies. From 2027, companies will purchase permits to cover emissions upon import.

The EU supported the softening of the border carbon tax: most importers will be exempt from payment

European Union countries have supported a proposal to reduce the scope of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) - the world's first tax on carbon emissions from imports. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the tax will only apply to 10% of companies currently covered by the scheme - those responsible for more than 99% of all emissions under the policy.

Their approval makes it highly likely that the EU will exempt most of the 200,000 importers who were to face the world's first carbon border tariff from next year.

It is reported that the EU's carbon border tariff is designed to protect European producers from cheaper competitors in countries with less ambitious climate laws. It will introduce a duty on imported goods equivalent to the price of carbon already paid by EU companies under the bloc's CO2 emissions policy.

Under the changes, the carbon border tariff will apply to companies importing more than 50 metric tons of goods per year, including steel, cement, aluminum and fertilizers.

This will replace the existing rules, under which all individuals or companies importing such goods worth more than EUR 150 (USD 170) would have to pay the fee from next year.

Starting in 2027, companies will have to purchase permits to cover carbon emissions from imports from 2026.

In Britain, the SeaCURE project has emerged to remove CO2 from the ocean - BBC 18.04.25, 17:35 • 9197 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
European Union
