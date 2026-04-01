The EU remains fully focused on supporting Ukraine: an away ministerial meeting of the European Union was held in Kyiv

On Tuesday, March 31, an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the EU was held, co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. This format was first held in Kyiv in October 2023. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the event was an important signal that despite the emergence of new crises and dynamic geopolitical changes, the European Union remains fully focused on supporting Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues on the Ukraine-EU agenda, including Ukraine's accession to the European Union, support from member states, and increased isolation of Russia. Sybiha emphasized the importance of keeping resistance to Russian aggression among the key priorities of the international agenda "at a time when the world's attention is focused on the Middle East."

This is a full-scale war in the center of Europe. A war against Europe - the diplomat emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the security of Ukraine and the EU is indivisible. He emphasized Ukraine's role as an important security partner for European states and other countries of the world. According to him, Ukraine's involvement in the Middle East demonstrates our state's ability to offer concrete and effective solutions.

Following the meeting, Sybiha announced the official declaration by Germany, Great Britain, and Moldova of their readiness to join the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. According to the minister, 13 member states of the Council of Europe and one country outside it are already ready to join the agreement.

We expect a much wider circle of participants. 16 is only the legal minimum. I urge all colleagues to actively work on expanding this list of states. I hope that additional announcements will be made in the coming days. We are actively working on this - Sybiha emphasized.

The Minister also noted the leading role of the Council of Europe and its Secretary General Alain Berset in the process of establishing the Special Tribunal. In addition, Sybiha emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia to stop the aggression and restore peace. According to him, the "security first" approach should finally replace the "business as usual" policy, as security should become the key criterion for decision-making.

Delaying the adoption of the twentieth package of EU sanctions means only one thing - postponing peace in Europe. We once again call for its adoption as soon as possible - added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Separately, the foreign ministers discussed ways to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU. Sybiha stated Kyiv's readiness to fulfill all necessary requirements and supported an honest assessment approach based on real achievements.

Recall

The day before, EU foreign ministers visited Bucha on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy. They confirmed the creation of a commission to compensate for damages.

Kaja Kallas outlined the EU's strategy to compel Russia into real negotiations with Ukraine