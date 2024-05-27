The enemy shelled Ochakiv with artillery at night

On the night of Sunday, May 27, Russian occupants shelled Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region with artillery. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Details [1

Last night, on May 27, at 01:04 and 01:55, the enemy fired artillery at Ochakiv, Ochakiv community.

The statement reads.

It is noted that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

In Mykolaiv region, occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska hromada: no casualties