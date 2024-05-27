The enemy shelled Ochakiv with artillery at night
Russian occupants shelled Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, with artillery on the night of May 27, but there were no casualties.
On the night of Sunday, May 27, Russian occupants shelled Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region with artillery. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .
Last night, on May 27, at 01:04 and 01:55, the enemy fired artillery at Ochakiv, Ochakiv community.
It is noted that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.
