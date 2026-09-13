Over the course of the day, the enemy launched 323 drones at Ukraine; 10 strikes were recorded
Kyiv • UNN
On September 13, the enemy launched 323 attack UAVs, including 14 jet-powered ones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 310 drones; 10 strikes were recorded.
During the day, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 323 strike UAVs; hits by 10 enemy strike UAVs were recorded, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.
During the day on September 13 (from 6:30 to 18:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 323 strike UAVs (14 of them were jet-powered)
According to preliminary data, air defense shot down/suppressed 310 UAVs during the specified period (9 of them were jet-powered).
Hits by 10 enemy strike UAVs were recorded.
In addition, the enemy used approximately 10 "Banderol/Dan-T" loitering munitions; information about them is being уточнено.
As of 18:00, several strike drones are observed in the airspace.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 453 drones: air defense destroyed 405 UAVs13.09.26, 08:15 • 9784 views