Over the course of the day, the enemy launched 323 drones at Ukraine; 10 strikes were recorded

$44.5551.76
ukenru
Exclusive
05:34 PM • 634 views
Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine
05:12 PM • 2256 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson
12:09 PM • 16914 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
September 13, 11:26 AM • 15512 views
Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops
September 13, 10:52 AM • 11927 views
Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters
September 13, 10:11 AM • 18198 views
Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP
September 13, 09:03 AM • 21548 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation
September 13, 08:48 AM • 17261 views
Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power
September 13, 07:11 AM • 17047 views
Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll
September 13, 03:30 AM • 20955 views
A Ukrainian drone operator has died in BelgiumPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.2m/s
69%
751mm
Popular news
"HUR rumble in Kuban": the strike on the "Slavyansk-EKO" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai has been confirmedSeptember 13, 07:42 AM • 7446 views
The 2026/27 heating season: when Ukrainians can expect heat in their homesSeptember 13, 08:26 AM • 8996 views
Russians struck a passenger train near the border with Poland VideoSeptember 13, 09:20 AM • 6252 views
A large-scale scheme involving the sale of counterfeit Biopatid has been exposed in Ukraine — 27 people have been notified of suspicionPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 09:39 AM • 5684 views
Ukraine has a chance to hold the belt of fortress cities and improve its positions, Biletskyi saysVideoSeptember 13, 10:40 AM • 7138 views
Publications
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 21545 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 56273 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 84668 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 83301 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 101159 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Johnson
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Republic of Ireland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 24092 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 30831 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 30328 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 33700 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 42574 views
Actual
Bild
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Times

Over the course of the day, the enemy launched 323 drones at Ukraine; 10 strikes were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

On September 13, the enemy launched 323 attack UAVs, including 14 jet-powered ones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 310 drones; 10 strikes were recorded.

Over the course of the day, the enemy launched 323 drones at Ukraine; 10 strikes were recorded

During the day, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 323 strike UAVs; hits by 10 enemy strike UAVs were recorded, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.

During the day on September 13 (from 6:30 to 18:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 323 strike UAVs (14 of them were jet-powered) 

- the statement says.

According to preliminary data, air defense shot down/suppressed 310 UAVs during the specified period (9 of them were jet-powered).

Hits by 10 enemy strike UAVs were recorded.

In addition, the enemy used approximately 10 "Banderol/Dan-T" loitering munitions; information about them is being уточнено.

As of 18:00, several strike drones are observed in the airspace.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 453 drones: air defense destroyed 405 UAVs13.09.26, 08:15 • 9784 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukraine