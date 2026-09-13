Over the course of the day, the enemy launched 323 drones at Ukraine; 10 strikes were recorded

During the day, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 323 strike UAVs; hits by 10 enemy strike UAVs were recorded, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.

During the day on September 13 (from 6:30 to 18:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 323 strike UAVs (14 of them were jet-powered) - the statement says.

According to preliminary data, air defense shot down/suppressed 310 UAVs during the specified period (9 of them were jet-powered).

Hits by 10 enemy strike UAVs were recorded.

In addition, the enemy used approximately 10 "Banderol/Dan-T" loitering munitions; information about them is being уточнено.

As of 18:00, several strike drones are observed in the airspace.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 453 drones: air defense destroyed 405 UAVs