The enemy intensified artillery shelling at the front, the number of drones more than doubled - National Guard

Russian troops have significantly increased the use of various types of drones, which are recorded in the area of responsibility of the National Guard, and the daily number of artillery strikes in July increased by approximately 15% compared to previous months. This was reported on Friday by the spokesman of the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

According to him, Russian troops do not abandon attempts to capture Ukrainian positions. Recently, in the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 10 attacks near Dyliivka and Toretsk itself, he noted.

"Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and Kupyansk — there was a fairly large number of combat engagements there. Of course, the most, as we have been seeing for months in a row, is in the Pokrovsk direction. And in our area of responsibility, there were 28 assault actions during the day. 80% of these were in the Pokrovsk direction," said the National Guard spokesman.

The enemy, according to him, continues to actively use infantry. This, according to the military, is not always large units — sometimes it is about groups of two or three servicemen, who are even transported by cars. A significant number of drones are also recorded. According to the NGU spokesman, in recent months, the Russians have almost not used heavy equipment, instead using combat vehicles in combination with drones, motorcycles, and low-mobility equipment.

In areas of the front where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense or conduct reconnaissance in force, air and artillery strikes are usually carried out before the attack.

"I can note that, in particular, in July, if compared with previous months, the number of even daily artillery strikes on our positions has increased by about 15%," the spokesman said.

According to him, the enemy has significantly increased the use of various types of drones, and the Defense Forces are also responding by increasing their own capabilities.

"Well, one can say, I will not give exact figures, in fact, the number of drones of various types has more than doubled, starting from various FPVs, starting from 'Mavics', as well as drones that carry a combat load. We have increased this component, accordingly, we see that the enemy is also increasing it," the military said.

Drones, according to him, are actively used in the Kharkiv region and in the Toretsk direction. They are used to create so-called "kill zones" - to prevent the enemy from approaching Ukrainian positions or control points.

On the eve of autumn, the National Guard is preparing for changes in conditions at the front.

"First of all, of course, this change in terrain. And the increase in combat activity, which is always inherent on the battlefield in late spring and in the summer campaign. Well, and then these are, so to speak, conditions that will allow setting tasks in conditions of low temperatures. And at the same time, we see that again there is a long daylight hours, that is, of course, all this will require certain applications of our equipment. Well, and then, with the deterioration of the weather, of course, we will use reconnaissance as well," the spokesman explained.

According to the military, June was one of the most difficult months. At that time, the enemy suffered significant losses in equipment and firepower, in particular due to the active use of Ukrainian anti-drone systems. Losses in personnel also increased, and mostly these are irreversible.

"In general, we see that the enemy's pressure does not weaken, well, in essence, we take into account the challenges, threats and regroupings," he concluded.

