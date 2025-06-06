Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: there is damage

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 41897 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 89598 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 68973 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 71613 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 74989 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 61075 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 89861 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63514 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49782 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67793 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
80%
750mm
Popular news

There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

June 5, 07:47 PM • 20315 views

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

June 5, 08:32 PM • 20549 views

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

June 5, 09:55 PM • 18415 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

01:00 AM • 22109 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

02:52 AM • 27948 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 55689 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 141655 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 151138 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 209600 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 249809 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 105462 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 70957 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 115001 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 339987 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 181155 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: there is damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

At night, the enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region. A private house, outbuildings, a fence and two cars were damaged. Preliminary, no injuries.

Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: there is damage

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a residential building, other structures, and cars were damaged as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin, reported on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region tonight. Information on all the consequences is currently being clarified. Damage to a private residential building, two outbuildings, a fence, and two cars has already been reported. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries

- wrote Tyurin.

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken06.06.25, 06:23 • 4926 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9