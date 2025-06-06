Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: there is damage

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a residential building, other structures, and cars were damaged as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin, reported on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Khmelnytskyi region tonight. Information on all the consequences is currently being clarified. Damage to a private residential building, two outbuildings, a fence, and two cars has already been reported. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries - wrote Tyurin.

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken