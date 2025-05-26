$41.500.00
How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7684 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17906 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33910 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48800 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 205497 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311868 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353959 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194069 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120124 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111427 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

At night, Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region, damaging four enterprises, 18 residential buildings and a power line. There is no information about civilian casualties, the consequences are being eliminated.

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

The Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russian troops at night, there are consequences at 4 enterprises, 18 houses were damaged, said the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin in Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region again. Four enterprises of the region were affected - their warehouses, workshops and administrative buildings. 18 residential buildings, an outbuilding and a power line were also damaged. Fortunately, there is no information about civilian casualties

- wrote Tyurin.

According to him, the consequences are being eliminated.

America's silence, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities25.05.25, 10:51 • 19528 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson Oblast
