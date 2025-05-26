The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

The Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russian troops at night, there are consequences at 4 enterprises, 18 houses were damaged, said the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin in Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region again. Four enterprises of the region were affected - their warehouses, workshops and administrative buildings. 18 residential buildings, an outbuilding and a power line were also damaged. Fortunately, there is no information about civilian casualties - wrote Tyurin.

According to him, the consequences are being eliminated.

America's silence, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities