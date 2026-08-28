Enemy attacked shopping center in Kharkiv again
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, the enemy attacked a shopping center in the Kyivskyi district. Details of the incident are being clarified.
In Kharkiv, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in the Kyivskyi district, the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on social media, reports UNN.
The enemy attacked a shopping center in the Kyivskyi district
According to him, the details are being clarified.
The Russian attack on the shopping center was confirmed by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration: "The occupiers struck Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that the shopping center was hit. We are clarifying all the circumstances. Emergency services are heading to the site of the strike."
Russians struck shopping center in Kharkiv with drone with mesh modem and saw the target, number of injured increased - prosecutor's office27.08.26, 16:36 • 5346 views
Update
According to the Regional Military Administration, over the past day, Kharkiv and 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed; 13 people were injured, including two children.