Enemy attacked shopping center in Kharkiv again

Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia

4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia

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Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest

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The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widow

Drones attack Yaroslavl, and a red alert level has been declared in Moscow, Russia

Russians struck "Nova Poshta" in the Kyiv region again while the aftermath of the first strike was being dealt with

A massive blackout occurred in the occupied regions of Ukraine after a strike on the power plant in Shchastia

Ukraine may face a shortage of missiles for the new SAMP/T NG systems

Ukrzaliznytsia reported a reduction in train delays