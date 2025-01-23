The DPRK lost about a thousand soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia

As of mid-January 2025, about a thousand North Korean soldiers who took part in the war against Ukraine were killed in the Kursk region of Russia. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

Referring to the data of Western officials, the BBC noted that as of mid-January, the total number of wounded, killed, missing and captured DPRK army soldiers was about four thousand, of whom about a thousand were killed.

According to the BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner, this is a very high figure, given that about 11,000 military personnel have been sent to help Russia in the Kursk region.

It is not yet known where the wounded North Koreans are being treated, when and to what extent they will be replaced.

Recall

According to the ISW, the 12,000-strong contingent of North Korean troops in the Kursk region could be completely destroyed by April 2025. Daily losses amount to about 92 soldiers since the beginning of their participation in the fighting.