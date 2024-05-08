The dollar dominates global trade and reserves - IMF

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82045 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107511 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150358 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154380 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250601 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174206 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165456 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113067 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40579 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32620 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64857 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58993 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250601 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224639 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82045 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64857 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112963 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113856 views
The dollar dominates global trade and reserves - IMF

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14521 views

According to the IMF's Geeta Gopinath, the US dollar remains the dominant currency, accounting for more than 80% of trade transactions and almost 60% of foreign exchange reserves, despite rising geopolitical risks and gradual diversification into other currencies.

The US dollar remains the dominant currency, accounting for more than 80% of trade transactions and 60% of foreign exchange reserves, said Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund , at the event "Geopolitics and its impact on world trade and the dollar" on May 7, UNN reports.  

Details

"Despite rising geopolitical risks, recent data shows that the US dollar remains dominant. According to SWIFT, it accounts for more than 80 percent of trade finance, presumably because for most commodity trade, invoices and payments continue to be made in dollars," Gopinath said.

According to her, the dollar "also accounts for almost 60 percent of foreign exchange reserves, despite the gradual diversification of foreign exchange reserves away from the dollar and partly into non-traditional reserve currencies such as the Australian dollar and the Canadian dollar.

IMF forecast: in 2027, the dollar in Ukraine will cross the 50 UAH mark4/17/24, 4:35 PM • 16765 views

Julia Shramko

