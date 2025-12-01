Death toll in Dnipro due to the Russian missile attack has risen to 4

$42.270.07
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 6014 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 14523 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 12332 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 21207 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 34815 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 47724 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41069 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42218 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38997 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Popular news
Kovalenko: Russia will seek to destroy Ukraine and annex territories as long as Putin is in powerDecember 1, 01:41 AM • 6930 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 16089 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJDecember 1, 02:45 AM • 23495 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial TimesDecember 1, 03:12 AM • 12173 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhoto06:15 AM • 10384 views
Publications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 4198 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7

Exclusive

07:43 AM • 14539 views
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 14539 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 21227 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 66895 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 103985 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
Florida
UNN Lite
Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 458 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 3580 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 66895 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 52135 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 68475 views
Death toll in Dnipro due to the Russian missile attack has risen to 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Four people were killed and 22 were injured in Dnipro as a result of the Russian missile attack. Doctors are providing the necessary medical care to the victims.

Death toll in Dnipro due to the Russian missile attack has risen to 4

In Dnipro, the number of dead as a result of a Russian missile attack has risen to four, Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, announced on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

There are already four dead in Dnipro. Sincere condolences to the relatives… 22 wounded. Doctors are providing all necessary medical care to everyone

- Haivanenko wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city on December 1. "The strike hit one of the enterprises," the prosecutor's office indicated.

"The enterprise, high-rise buildings, cars, shops and a bank office were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Recall

Earlier, 3 dead and 15 injured were reported.

Russian missile strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 1501.12.25, 12:50 • 522 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipro