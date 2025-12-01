Death toll in Dnipro due to the Russian missile attack has risen to 4

In Dnipro, the number of dead as a result of a Russian missile attack has risen to four, Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, announced on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

There are already four dead in Dnipro. Sincere condolences to the relatives… 22 wounded. Doctors are providing all necessary medical care to everyone - Haivanenko wrote.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city on December 1. "The strike hit one of the enterprises," the prosecutor's office indicated.

"The enterprise, high-rise buildings, cars, shops and a bank office were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Recall

Earlier, 3 dead and 15 injured were reported.

Russian missile strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 15